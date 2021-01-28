Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $731.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $702.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

