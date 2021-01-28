Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 447,696 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,696 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $34,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,156,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,784,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

