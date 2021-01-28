Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $20.48. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.76.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

