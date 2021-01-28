Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Up 5%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $51.99. Approximately 711,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 528,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.