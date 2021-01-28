Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $73.91. Approximately 638,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 647,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

