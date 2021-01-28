Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $191.68 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $191.68 million and $10.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00016823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

