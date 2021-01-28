ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) were down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARYBU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $7,425,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II by 66.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $256,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

