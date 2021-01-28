Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 9,167,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,362,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

The firm has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

