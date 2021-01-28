Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.89

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.89 and traded as high as $138.85. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at $137.50, with a volume of 145,755 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.89.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

