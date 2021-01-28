Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.95

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $2.13. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 20,490,869 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The company has a market cap of £32.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

