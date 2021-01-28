ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.63. 1,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.