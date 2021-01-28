Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AWH. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 54,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,541. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

