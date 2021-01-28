Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.79. 1,047,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 722,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

AWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $189,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

