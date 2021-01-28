Associated Banc-Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ASB opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,752.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 80.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

