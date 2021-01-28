Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 2,650.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of Assura stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Thursday. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.