Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.25. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 7,090,648 shares trading hands.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

Get Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.2122581 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.