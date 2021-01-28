Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading Down 6.5%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 1,117,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 893,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 219,730 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

