Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AAME traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,827. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

