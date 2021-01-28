Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 90.6% in January

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AAME traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.48.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

