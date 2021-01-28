Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

