Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 957 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.33 and a 200-day moving average of $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

