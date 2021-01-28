Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.33.

TEAM traded up $9.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.29, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

