Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ATVDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ATVDY stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

