AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

