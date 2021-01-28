AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.