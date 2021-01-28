Attila Tops 24-Hour Volume of $292,252.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Attila has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $57.16 million and $292,252.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (ATT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.