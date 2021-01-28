Augur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.60 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $190.88 million and $16.60 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $17.35 or 0.00052596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

