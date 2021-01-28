Aumann AG (AAG.F) (ETR:AAG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Aumann AG (AAG.F) (ETR:AAG)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.40 ($18.12) and last traded at €15.12 ($17.79). 46,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.90 ($17.53).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Aumann AG (AAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.10 and a 200-day moving average of €12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

