Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 7,405,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,023,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

