Auroracoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $96.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

