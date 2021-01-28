Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $273.47 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

