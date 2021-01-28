Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 6.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.36 and last traded at $115.71. Approximately 860,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 750,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autohome by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Autohome by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

