Autohome Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Autohome by 400.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autohome by 76.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

