Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.24% of Automatic Data Processing worth $177,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $79,383,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $51,188,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.74. 104,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

