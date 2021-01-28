Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

