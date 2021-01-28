Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41.
In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
