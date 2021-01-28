Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.