Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.
In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.