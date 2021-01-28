Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.