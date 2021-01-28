Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 75,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

