Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Trading Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $195.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara traded as high as $156.95 and last traded at $155.40. Approximately 1,136,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 680,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $29,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.