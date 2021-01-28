Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Up 17.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares rose 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 976,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 202,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

