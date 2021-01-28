Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post $726.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $717.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

AVYA stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,899,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

