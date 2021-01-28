AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s (AVV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

Shares of LON AVV traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. AVEVA Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,419.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,134.17. The firm has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.05.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider James Kidd bought 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, for a total transaction of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

