Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Up 10%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 5,295,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 1,694,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

