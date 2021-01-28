AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $45.00. 605,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 411,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.