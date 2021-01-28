Axis DeFi (AXIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $108,133.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $998,605.64 and $108,133.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.61 or 0.00912550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.53 or 0.04479749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018222 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

