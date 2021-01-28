Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 3,217 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rinda Sama sold 300 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 1,864,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 333,016 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

