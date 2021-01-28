Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $129,502.86 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXNX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 1,864,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,239. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 333,016 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

