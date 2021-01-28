Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

AZMTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,412. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

