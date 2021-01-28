AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,900 shares, an increase of 961.0% from the December 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

