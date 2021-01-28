B. Riley Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $83.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Plug Power stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,067,961. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 193.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 42,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

